Homejoy, The Startup That Makes All New Hires Scrub Toilets

As the CEO and cofounder of San Francisco-based Homejoy , Adora Cheung has brought the house-cleaner matching service to 31 markets in the U.S. and Canada, making it easy for college students and busy professionals alike to find and schedule professional cleaners for $20 a hour. And though she may be the boss, don’t think she–and all her employees, for that matter–don’t know their way around a toilet brush.

Cheung developed her mopping chops during a month of industry research working for a professional cleaning company. She learned some tricks of the scrubbing trade, but more importantly, began to understand in a real way the problems faced both by professional cleaners and owners of messy houses–so much so that Homejoy’s initiation for new hires (yes, even execs and slobby engineers) is to have them go on a test clean.

A five-star review isn’t a prerequisite for the job, but it’s looked upon favorably, and those who do well are invited to help pitch in when a cleaner has to cancel unexpectedly. The ritual is also a gauge to see if a candidate–who literally has to roll up his sleeves–is a good fit with the company’s culture. “Passing the clean is a badge of honor,” Cheung told Fast Company. “We only hire people who we know will fit culturally.”

Sales representative Elizabeth Farmer at a test clean in San Francisco. Image: Alice Truong/Fast Company

In addition to inspiring Homejoy’s initiation ritual, Cheung’s experience scrubbing sinks and toilets helped her understand the inefficiencies that plague cleaning companies, from suboptimal scheduling to how cleaners traveled around the city. “It became much easier to think of what tools we should be building,” she said.

To further help employees understand the Homejoy experience, Cheung said the Financial District office is organized in such a way that all new hires spend the first week sitting next to customer service. That way, they can hear the calls coming in and out and the issues customers have. The engineers, meanwhile, are seated by the entrance, so they can interact with the cleaners who stop by to find out how they use the platform.

The idea for Homejoy is rooted in Cheung’s personal struggle with dust bunnies. Lured by Silicon Valley’s tech scene, she put her Ph.D. studies at the University of Rochester on hold and moved out to the Bay Area in 2007 to work as a product manager at the now-defunct Slide, which was acquired by Google in 2010. Having left in 2009, Cheung spent three and a half years brainstorming startup ideas with her younger brother Aaron, an MIT grad, while working out of his apartment–which was unkempt, to say the least.

Brother-and-sister cofounders: Adora Cheung, left, and Aaron Cheung Image: Homejoy

“It was so gross I’d literally go to a restaurant to buy food so I wouldn’t feel bad for using the public restroom there,” she said. To help them focus, they decided it was time to find a cleaner, but the process took far longer than they expected. Going with an agency would cost them $35 to $60, which was a bit steep for the entrepreneurs at the time, and the people they found on Craigslist were unprofessional. Realizing this could be the ticket to their big break, they began seriously looking to transform the cleaning industry.