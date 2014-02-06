Do Gamified Education Apps Actually Help You Learn?

Language-learning tool Duolingo was named Apple’s App of the Year for 2013. Its game mechanics make memorizing foreign words for medical terms or days of the week fun and addictive–as do Duolingo’s other gamified competitors like MindSnacks , Babbel , or even the lolcats-inspired CatAcademy .

Can these cheap or free games can pose a real threat to the Rosetta Stones and Pimsleurs of the world? And where do language game apps fall short?

“It can definitely be a nice supplement, but it’s lacking the interactive component,” says Kelsey White, a doctoral student in linguistics at the University of Wisconsin who’s written about Duolingo’s efficacy. “It doesn’t really train you to listen to another person’s utterance and provide an appropriate response. There is also little to no cultural or pragmatic training, as of yet. You still may be unaware of certain conventions needed to carry out a polite conversation.”





Right now, Duolingo, MindSnacks, and other gamified language apps offer mini-games or challenges that revolve around vocabulary and basic grammar. If you make three mistakes and lose all your lives, for example, or let the timer run out, you lose the lesson. Do well, and you’ll set the high score among your Facebook friends, or get rewarded in virtual currency you can use to “buy” power-ups. The games’ colorful interfaces and catchy gameplay have sparked a frenzy of downloads that has catapulted into the millions. But the apps don’t offer any extensive training in listening or conversing. You can often listen to a recording of a native speaker, and repeat the sentence back aloud, but there’s no back-and-forth with another human.

“Speaking face-to-face is critical, and we certainly recommend pairing that experience with using the app,” says Jesse Pickard, CEO and cofounder of MindSnacks. “Learning a language requires multiple tools to master.”





There are certainly online tools that help you find real humans to talk to, though. But none of them have the slick presentations and video game influence that helped launch apps like Duolingo to App Store fame. HelloTalk trumpets itself as being the first mobile app that connects language with real speaker partners, while Conversation Exchange matches you with native speakers of your target language in your area, facilitating Skype sessions or face-to-face meetings. Verbling offers in-browser video chat with people all over the world looking for conversation practice.

To be fair, the issue is apples and oranges. It’s way more complicated to gamify human conversation than it is to gamify the rote memorization of French breakfast foods or cardinal directions. But those more itemized elements of language learning–vocabulary, grammar, syntax, spelling, visual recognition–that’s where game-centric, goal-driven apps like Duolingo or MindSnacks shine.