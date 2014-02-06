Why Every Software Product Is A Ticking Time Bomb

New software products are born every day to great fanfare, complete with Twitter back-slapping and a TechCrunch headline. But over time, as growth stalls, they often end up in the shadow world of broken URLs and bounced emails. Or as Jason Fried, cofounder of 37signals, puts it: “Every time a product is released, it’s a ticking time bomb.”

Gracefully retiring a product is one of the hardest parts about succeeding at software. Fried knows; since founding his company 15 years ago, he and his team have launched nearly as many products and books as they have hired people. Then yesterday, Fried made a surprise announcement: 37signals was rebranding as Basecamp, its most popular software product with 15 million users, and would be phasing out all other offerings in favor of a simpler approach. “How to make progress on projects together–that’s the fundamental thing,” he says.

But does this kind of radical focus actually make life simpler for companies and their customers?

Will Rebranding Actually Work?

“Every time you have to explain something, you’re losing a customer,” says Ryan Jacoby, founder of innovation consultancy Machine and former New York location head for Ideo. “Basecamp means something to buyers in a way that 37signals doesn’t.” So at least in a sales and marketing sense, having one product and one brand should ease confusion.

We know, at least, what happens in the reverse scenario: splitting one company into two. As Netflix CEO Reed Hastings can attest, the backlash can be swift. “It is clear from the feedback over the past two months that many members felt we lacked respect and humility,” he wrote as a mea culpa in September 2011 in response to the revolt that followed his left-field Qwikster announcement.

The carefully orchestrated death of Google Reader was far more successful. Google announced its decision to put the product out to pasture with enough lead time for new alternatives to emerge–Feedly, Digg Reader, NewsBlur, and others were quick to step up–and eased the transition by giving customers a painless way to export their data. But some users still spewed anti-Google venom into the social networks.

Product Retirement Is Hard Work

To avoid a Reader-like debacle, Fried will try to keep Highrise and Campfire users supported for as long as possible. If he can’t find buyers willing to keep the products alive, he plans to do so himself.