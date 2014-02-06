McDonald’s Serves Up An Answer To The McNugget Meat Mystery

McDonald’s gets a lot of flack, deserving and otherwise, for a lot of issues. Obesity, dilution of culture and food safety are just a few. The company’s Canadian division decided to take on the latter a couple of years ago with its “ Our Food. Your Questions .” campaign that aimed to dispel the rumours and misinformation floating around about its production process.





You can read more about the strategy behind the campaign here, but it’s tackled some pretty longstanding urban myths–sawdust in the burgers? instant potato mix in the strawberry shakes? salads fattier than sundaes?–and now takes on the Grand Poobah of Golden Arches Urban Myths: The McNugget. Probably the most mysterious of all the fast feeder’s products, with one of the most dubious reputations.

The campaign takes us behind the scenes, right through the production process, from full chicken to ground meat mixture chopped into one of four McShapes (ball, bell, boot and bowtie!), frozen and shipped to your local McD’s.

It continues the refreshing approach that have made this campaign so successful, but still a bold move considering how unappetizing a steel bucket of ground meat mix is on camera.