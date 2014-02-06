Channel 4 Wishes Olympians Good Luck on “Gay Mountain”

As the 2014 Winter Olympics get set to launch in Sochi, U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 took the opportunity to celebrate the occasion by wishing all the athletes the best of luck with the help of Fred Bear and his Bearlesque act.





The message joins the chorus in condemning Russia’s stance on gay rights, this time with a campy song about being proud on Gay Mountain, which is perhaps slang for where the alpine skiing events are held. Or not. Either way, it’s a catchy tune that will have you tapping a toe and wondering if you might be able to pull off that fur coat look.