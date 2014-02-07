6 Ways To Use Less Energy To Get More Done

If the workday is a marathon, 3 p.m. might be that 20-mile mark when you hit your wall–the six-mile stretch that marathon runners claim feels like hell. In your workday, this is that moment late in the day when you’re just getting started on the thing you planned to finish in the morning–feeling grumpy and groggy and impossibly far from getting everything done.

Experienced marathon runners will tell you that if you pace yourself and properly prepare, those last six miles don’t have to be quite so tough. The same goes for your workday. Energy Project CEO Tony Schwartz certainly believes it. He’s worked with companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft on how employees can better manage their energy.

Schwartz not only encourages, he practically mandates that people take breaks every 90 minutes in order to better work with the body’s natural rhythms. The idea behind this is simple: Spend your energy more wisely, and you’ll have more of it to go around.

Here are six simple ways Schwartz recommends using less energy to get more done:

We have a finite amount of energy each day. If you’re obsessing over mistakes, missteps or things that didn’t go your way–essentially dwelling on the negative–you’re wasting energy that could otherwise be used toward productive tasks, says Schwartz. Try to pay attention to when you are having those Debbie Downer moments and rein them in. You’ll be saving energy, not to mention you’ll be a more pleasant person to be around.

Getting lost in email or mindless tasks can suck away much of your energy. It’s also a great way to avoid tackling the tough projects. But ultimately, when you’re not focusing your greatest energy on your most important tasks, you’re wasting it, says Schwartz. He’s a big proponent of doing the most challenging,most important things first-thing in the morning when you’re rested and less prone to distraction.

Working for short and focused periods of time is far more effective than working for long stretches without planned breaks. When you don’t know there’s an end in sight, you end up finding small and often time-wasting ways to distract yourself anyway. Work in intervals and you’ll find you’re using your energy more wisely.