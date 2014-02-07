Why Flow, Amazon’s Magical Search Tech, Won’t Kill Off Retail

Yesterday, Amazon quietly updated its official iPhone app with Flow , an augmented-reality search function that allows you to compare prices of items you see in retail shops just by waving your smartphone at them–and then buy those items from Amazon instead.

Like the invention of some mad scientist hell bent on conquering the world, Flow feels as magical as it does, well, slightly evil: cannibalizing retail sales from brick-and-mortar stores shouldn’t be this easy. But it might be too easy, even for Amazon’s sake.

The experience feels like sorcery.

Amazon first unveiled Flow as a standalone augmented reality app back in 2011, so it’s not new, but this is the first time that the online retailer has opted to make it one of two default search mechanisms of its main mobile app, replacing the Snapshot Search feature that preceded it. Small wonder: the experience feels like sorcery.

Instead of taking a manual snapshot of an item at a store you’re interested in, Amazon Flow analyzes everything your iPhone camera can see in real time. As you point your iPhone at objects, you can see the search function working, sprinkling everything that might be an item Amazon sells with glittery pixie dust. It’s almost like facial recognition tech for products, but in real time. When Amazon Flow sees something it recognizes, it automatically calls up that item on Amazon and shows you how much it costs, then moves on to the next scannable item.

For items that are in retail packaging, books, DVDs, CDs, and games, Amazon Flow works incredibly well. Perhaps more importantly, though, it drastically reduces the friction of pulling your phone out at an analog store to compare prices on Amazon.

Given how much Amazon is cannibalizing sales from brick-and-mortars, there’s always been something that feels, well, dirty about going into a store, seeing something you like, then buying it on Amazon. The previous snapshot search mechanism worked, but it was time-consuming: you had to pull out your phone, load the Amazon app, take a picture, upload it to Amazon’s servers, and wait for the price comparison to come back. Rinse and repeat.

Amazon Flow, on the other hand, is as simple as just waving your iPhone in the direction of something you want and letting the app do the rest. You may still be contributing to the ruin of brick-and-mortars, but at least you aren’t being conspicuous about it.