Is Minecraft The Future Of Social Networking?

As Facebook turns 10 and Twitter climbs to 241 million users worldwide, the billion dollar question remains: What is the social network of the future?

Some analysts claim it will revolve around images, a la SnapChat or Pinterest. Others predict that it will be a private network, akin to Nextt. However, as I watch my five-year-old son build train tracks, dig deep for gold, and design beautiful waterfalls–together with his dad–I’m convinced I have a front row seat to the future of social.

As authors Daniel Goldberg and Linus Larsson explain in their book, Minecraft, some of the first testers of Markus Persson’s creation felt that “they hadn’t found a game; they found a playground for all they could imagine.” In their book they theorize that maybe Minecraft isn’t a game at all; perhaps it is in fact a social network, or maybe what social networks will become. something else altogether.

While there isn’t one clear definition, there surely is no comparison. True, the graphics aren’t anything to write home about, but that doesn’t stop millions obsessively playing. Here are three social things Minecraft does really well.

Social networks as we know them today are entirely one-dimensional. Log in to Facebook and you have the option to create a post, comment on posts or add an image or video. While it’s impressive that more than 1 billion people log in every month, it’s not a place to get creative. Twitter’s simplicity, 140 characters, helps to make it a real-time hit; however, today’s maker generation is bound to find it boring.

Minecraft, on the other hand, is all about building–crafting and sharing, sharing and crafting. Some of the game’s top block-based creations include the Space Shuttle, Minas Tirith (The Lord of the Rings), and the Winter Palace. While such extreme creative possibilities exist, the Pocket Edition is simple enough that even pre-schooler can join the fun.

Take a spin over to MinecraftEdu to learn how Minecraft is being used in schools around the world. The “mod” lets teachers adapt Minecraft for the classroom, enabling them to write assignments, create boundaries, and guide their students to create together. As game-based learning expert Alan Gershenfeld says in a recent issue of Scientific American, “not only is Minecraft immersive and creative, but it is an excellent platform for making almost any subject area more engaging.”