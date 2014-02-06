With New Content-Sharing Platform, Klout Wants To Be More Than A Score

If you’re one of those casual Klout users who logged in once to check your score, the social metric company has a message for you: Wait! Come back!

“The people who have high Klout scores tend to stay very engaged with Klout. The people without high scores, there’s nothing for them to do,” cofounder and CEO Joe Fernandez told Fast Company. “If your score is low, it’s not a very fun site to visit.”

By and large, the most asked question he gets from fellow users is: How can I raise my Klout score? It boils down to being a better content creator–in this case, “content creator” actually means social sharer. On Thursday, the company synonymous with social vanity launched a new content platform that leverages its data–500 million scored profiles and 15 billion pieces of data per day–to suggest articles for people to share, and hopefully help them improve their Klout scores.

The new platform will automatically surface articles that align with users’ interests, based on their social profiles, though they can also add other topics. Klout has four different flags to highlight certain articles: on the rise (content is on the verge of trending), crowdpleaser (a topic that is popular with one’s network), hidden gem (it hasn’t been seen by many in one’s network), and hot off the press (recently published).

Klout’s new content platform Image: Klout

The platform also includes a scheduling tool, and in the coming month or so, Klout also plans to release more in-depth analytics to measure impact on a post-by-post basis. A mobile app that lets users create and schedule posts is also expected to be released in the coming weeks. Depending on how this platform is used, Klout is also considering building out a pro or business version for marketers, though the focus for the first half of the year is improving the consumer experience.

A four-month alpha test involving less than 10% of Klout users, both active and inactive, found that people on average were creating three pieces of content per session, with the amount of content growing close to 40% month over month. Sanjay Desai, head of product, said users overall were more engaged with the platform, and even inactive users started logging in on a repeat basis.