5 Free Apps For Getting In The Olympic Spirit

If you want to have the bod of an Olympian, be the water cooler expert on who won what, or just pretend you’re Shaun White, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Sochi 2014 Medal Alert (Android and iOS)
The International Olympic Committee knows that not everyone cares about curling, and maybe figure skating isn’t your thing. This simple app notifies you when a medal is awarded to your chosen teams/events. No frills, just wins.
Whether you’re hosting a party for your favorite event or one of the lucky million spectators in Sochi, see the action from many points of view. Moment.me compiles photos into popular events (like Superbowl XLVIII and likely the 2014 Olympics) into albums, using your existing social networks and those of friends and strangers attending the same event.
The Games 2014 (iOS)
If you’re an Olympic event junkie, this app delivers on the events, dates, and even stadiums–giving the whole Sochi games picture (minus Russian hotel debacles). Filters narrow the two weeks of competition down to what interests you.
SummitX Snowboarding (Android and iOS)
Get in the winter games spirit while you’re not glued to Olympic coverage. Shred the slopes with thumb-sliding controls and graphics that are surprisingly satisfying for a mobile app.
Money is a great motivator. With a relaunch this year, Pact helps your keep your fitness goals with a little friendly betting. Commit to a goal at the start of the week, wager what you’ll pay other members if you break it, and get paid when others fail. It’s sinister enough to work, especially while watching god-like physiques compete in Sochi.