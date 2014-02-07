5 Free Apps For Getting In The Olympic Spirit

If you want to have the bod of an Olympian, be the water cooler expert on who won what, or just pretend you’re Shaun White, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Sochi 2014 Medal Alert (Android and iOS)

The International Olympic Committee knows that not everyone cares about curling, and maybe figure skating isn’t your thing. This simple app notifies you when a medal is awarded to your chosen teams/events. No frills, just wins.

Moment.me (Android and iOS)

Whether you’re hosting a party for your favorite event or one of the lucky million spectators in Sochi, see the action from many points of view. Moment.me compiles photos into popular events (like Superbowl XLVIII and likely the 2014 Olympics) into albums, using your existing social networks and those of friends and strangers attending the same event.

The Games 2014 (iOS)