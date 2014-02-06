Lyft Rolls Out Additional Insurance Coverage For Drivers Up To $1 Million

Lyft has already proven that it isn’t too cool to go national , now that the pink-mustache’d ride-sharing platform is available in 18 additional cities outside of San Francisco. And, this week, Lyft is out to prove once again that not only is it serious about safety, but that its aggressively pre-screened drivers are instrumental to its plans.

Lyft just announced in a blog post that it is taking part in the newly formed Peer-to-Peer Rideshare Insurance Coalition, a “working group of transportation companies, regulators, insurance providers, and other stakeholders [that] has come together to address how the insurance industry can continue evolving to support the growing peer-to-peer economy.” And, in an apparent boon for Lyft drivers, the company has also added three additional “excess coverages,” including collision coverage and plans up to $1 million, should the driver be hit by an uninsured or underinsured motorist, as long as they’re not at fault.

“In this new model where individuals still use their cars for personal reasons, we’ve needed to push the insurance industry to innovate quickly and create unique solutions,” writes Lyft. “Therefore, we created the $1,000,000 liability policy as excess over personal insurance, and designed all these coverages to drop down and act as primary insurance in the case that someone’s personal policy does not respond.”

The announcement also comes at a time when the ride-sharing industry is facing a wave of scrutiny following the death of a 6-year-old girl struck by an off-duty Uber driver.

While Lyft has experienced its fair share of growing pains–most notably ditching its innovative donation-based fare model and tacking on surge pricing before the holidays–it has shown that it is willing to go the extra mile to keep its community happy, especially its drivers. “We want this to be a new form of transportation,” Lyft cofounder John Zimmer told Co.Exist last October. “I think we’ll be busy for a long time.”