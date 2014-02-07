RFID-Tagged Rhinos And Smart Watering Holes: The Google-Funded Tech Fighting Poaching

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) issued an update this week on their Wildlife Crime Technology Project, which received a $5 million Google Global Impact award at the end of 2012. Earlier this week, the WWF issued a report on how the money was used–and, in the process, gave a peak into a normally secretive world of drones and high-tech sensors.

It’s thermal energy to look for poachers.

Back in 2012, Co.Exist examined the WWF’s plans to use drones to fight poachers in Africa and Asia. Since then, the WWF chose the African country of Namibia (who have been in the middle of an extensive fight against poachers) for their pilot project. For the last year, a series of innovative anti-poacher solutions were deployed in two national parks inside Namibia. Falcon UAVs equipped with a variety of cameras and sensors were used for daytime and nighttime reconnaissance flights, rhinoceroses were tagged with radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips, ground-based sensors connected to a real-time communication system were placed in key areas, and local officials tested a spatial reporting and monitoring platform that can track the movements of poachers, rangers, and animals.

The WWF isn’t the only organization using drones to combat poachers. Last month, Co.Exist’s Ariel Schwartz showed footage of drones protecting endangered animals in Kenya; that footage came from tech development firm Airware, which is working with Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy.





Crawford Allan, the director of TRAFFIC North America (a wildlife trade monitoring program run jointly by the WWF and World Conservation Union) says that the new system allows rangers in Namibia to communicate with each other much more quickly, and gives them access to some exciting new tech tools as well. “It’s more than UAVs,” he says. “it’s integration of different technologies with UAVs in the air at the heart, using thermal energy to look for poachers.”

The Wildlife Crime Technology Project’s efforts in Namibia are done in coordination with the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism, which will ultimately deploy the monitoring systems. Success will depend on quick communication and integration of various data streams, using low-maintenance technology that can work in rugged African areas and has a learning curve that can be mastered quickly by rangers (the poachers, many of whom are veterans of military conflicts in Angola and elsewhere, generally have extensive equipment and supplies). One important concern, Allan tells me, was integrating the data system to track rangers’ vehicles with low-cost radio tags. But a big part of the network, which combines UAVs with RFID tags with mobile command centers, is simply enabling the rangers to do their job more quickly. The WWF’s pilot project took place in national parks in Namibia’s Zambezi Region.

We saw a giraffe showing up white and bright in the screen of the command center.

A South African vendor supplied the WWF and the Namibian rangers with a radio frequency (RF) network that sends information from the UAVs, the RFID tags, and sensors at watering holes to a central location. The RF network is also integrated with an encrypted radio and digital communication system for rangers. This was an issue for the rangers in the past–in their particular test area in the Zambezi Region, they generally worked on a high plateau while the command center was in a valley below that inhibited communication. In our conversation, Allan voiced dismay at bureaucratic obstacles regarding the use of UAVs in Namibia. According to a WWF representative, “transferring technologies to the field, particularly Unmanned Aerial Systems with sensors subject to U.S. Department of Commerce export controls, takes special consideration. This process involves documenting that systems will be used only for conservation purposes.”