Can This Clever Statistical Model Predict Olympic Medal Winners?

How many medals will the U.S. walk away with at this year’s Winter Olympics? What about perennial runner-up China? Two brothers, Dan and Tim Graettinger, think they have the answers, and you’ll be surprised to hear how they got them.

Dan thought up the idea to Nate Silver the Olympics while watching NBC’s nightly medal count during the 2010 Winter games. Inspired by Google’s 20% rule, where you dedicate 20% of work time to personal interests, Dan pitched the project to his brother, a data analyst. Over the next four years, the two collected more than 30 datasets and ran regression after regression until they found a model that matched the past two Winter Olympics with incredible accuracy. The first chart pictured below shows which countries the brothers’ model predicts will win it all at this year’s Games.

“If he had known how long it would take to assemble the data,” Dan tells Co.Design, “maybe Tim would’ve told me to work on something else.”

Careful to avoid speculative biases, Dan collected every piece of information he could imagine, spanning economic, geographic, religious, and sociopolitical metrics. After Dan compiled all the data, Tim created a first-pass model that determined whether a country would leave the Games with even one Olympic victory. Many nations, including every country from Africa, South America, and the Middle East, were relatively easy to predict–they’ve never taken home a winter medal. Other perennial losers include Iceland, Greece, and Argentina.

The strongest predictor of a country’s Winter Olympics success was its performance two years before, in the Summer Games. “It was totally unexpected,” says Dan. “If a country didn’t medal in the summer, there was 100% certainty that it wouldn’t win at the next Winter Olympics.” Although the Jamaican bobsled team has faced quite a bit of stress on the road to Sochi, their country’s strong 2012 performance in track and field spells good news for their chances to medal this year.