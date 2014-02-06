This Infographic Proves The Obvious: If You Like Nice Weather, Move To California

I’ve stopped caring about the Polar Vortex. Whatever cozy, indoor fantasy the term first elicited has disappeared. Mostly, short days here in New York just blur into long, cold nights, the usual energy of the city sapped by cruel slush. Now, I find myself mindlessly abusing the workplace hot chocolate machine, trying desperately to feel anything joy-like, or at least anything not cold.

Atlanta-based designer and software engineer Kelly Norton must be feeling some of the pain, too, judging by his latest offering: A helpful infographic showing us the most pleasant places to live, based on each locale’s number of nice weather days a year. After aggregating the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather data from the past 23 years, here’s how he decided to judge:

“pleasant” here means the mean temperature was between (55° F and 75° F), the minimum temperature was above 45° F, the maximum temperature was below 85° F and there was no significant precipitation or snow depth.





Surprise! L.A. and most of southern California win. Meanwhile, it appears that McAllister, Montana, just a hundred miles northwest of Yellowstone, only sees 14 pleasant weather days a year. In fact, the map shows that much of Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho experience just a handful of Norton’s ideal days.

Which I guess puts my own whining into perspective. New York, if you’re wondering, gets an annual average of 67 pleasant days. None of them are in February.