The Importance of Finding (And Facing) Your Weaknesses

In Steve Martin’s hilarious 1990 mob spoof, My Blue Heaven, his character laments, “Everyone thinks they have a sense of humor, but then they don’t.” In the same way, many of us think we know our strengths and, more important, our weaknesses.

However, the level of self-awareness it takes to truly evaluate the areas where we need improvement isn’t very common–and it’s tough to develop, says Denver-based leadership consultant David M. Dye, founder of Trailblaze, Inc. and author of the self-published The Seven Things Your Team Needs to Hear You Say.

Stand on a pile of small failures to get to the next level.

“Peter Drucker said to build on strengths, not weaknesses,” Dye says. But how does an individual get a glimpse into the areas that need shoring up in order to develop maximum leadership potential? If you don’t have access to sophisticated feedback and mentoring programs at your company, you can do some sleuthing and data-mining on your own to get more insight.

“You can tell what’s important to people by looking in two places: Their calendars and their checkbooks,” Dye says. What are the things on which you’re spending your time? And what are the things you’re avoiding? If you’re actively putting off the same important tasks on a regular basis and there’s no compelling reason why, it could be a good indication that you have not mastered those activities, Dye says.

Think back on your performance review history and other feedback from managers and colleagues. Does that information reveal patterns? If you have a history of different people telling you the same thing, it’s worth investigating whether you need work in that area, says Jim Haudan, CEO and chairman of Sylvania, Ohio-based human resources development firm Root, Inc.