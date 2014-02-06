As Twitter Tweaks UI For Prettier Pictures, Bigger Ads, Will Users Keep Buying It?

Not long ago Twitter was a constantly babbling infant with little or no idea about how to make money in the real world. Yesterday, the social juggernaut released its first-ever quarterly earnings report.

Great news, right? Well, sorta. This growth puts Twitter in a tough and delicate spot: it must figure out how to change its service’s interface to make it easier for casual users to engage with (and see ads in) while retaining the power user base that drives global conversation and makes influencers love them.

Click to expand

Not many Twitter watchers were shocked when the company drastically changed the appearance of their homepage earlier this year to more closely match the easier-to-use mobile version. For a business going public, the move made a lot of sense: now users of both Twitter’s desktop and mobile products see a lot of images and video.

Their UI tweak follows two other slight redesigns to their homepage design over the past year. As the number of active monthly Twitter users has increased to 241 million as of press time from 140 million in March 2012, the service has coped with the challenge of making new visitors feel at home–and convincing them there’s a point to so many @replies and follows. Although Twitter has a core audience of power users who feel at home on the platform, there simply aren’t enough of them to generate profits at Facebook or Google levels–yet.

During Twitter’s early years (2006-2009), when there was little advertising on the service, everyone wondered how they would monetize, and third party clients building on top of Twitter’s API proliferated. There was, for example, mobile client Tweetie, power-user platform TweetDeck and enterprise dashboard Seesmic. As Twitter matured, it began steering users of those third-party products toward Twitter’s own products, in order to secure more ad revenue for itself. Tweetie and TweetDeck were purchased by Twitter and integrated into existing products, while Seesmic was sidelined and eventually acquired by the non-Twitter-owned HootSuite. It was perhaps Hootsuite’s powerful relationship with influential enterprise users and rivals like Facebook and LinkedIn that created a buffer from purchase by Twitter or loss of access to Twitter’s APIs.

Meanwhile, the user interface and user experience on Twitter’s mobile apps, desktop app, and Twitter-owned TweetDeck have changed in recent months, with the presumed purpose of offering bigger and better space for ads. As the short Vine video below shows, their interface is becoming increasingly photo-centric: