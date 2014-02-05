On-Demand Booze: Minibar Will Deliver The Alcohol You Ordered Within 60 Minutes

It might be too cold for you to make it to work or meet up with friends for dinner, but it’s never too cold for a drink–in New York City at least. A new app launched Wednesday will deliver booze to people in Manhattan and Brooklyn within an hour of ordering.

Minibar is an iOS app that lets users order wine and spirits from their local liquor stores–consider it the Uberification of booze. Led by cofounders and co-CEOs Lindsey Andrews and Lara Crystal, former Wharton Business School classmates, the company aims to expand to other boroughs of New York City, but didn’t provide a timeframe. “We saw a major void in the market–especially in New York City where you can have virtually anything delivered to your door–and wanted to create a great consumer experience that makes alcohol delivery and home entertaining as easy as and enjoyable as possible,” Crystal told Fast Company.

Though Minibar doesn’t tack on an additional delivery fee, it takes a small cut from participating liquor stores. Orders require a $25 minimum, and users have to produce a valid ID showing they are at least 21 years old. Those unable to do so will be charged a $20 restocking fee.