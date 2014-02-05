Watch Coke’s Multilingual Super Bowl Ad–Now In Dothraki, Klingon, and Dolphinspeak

After Coca-Cola unveiled a multilingual rendition of “America the Beautiful” in its Super Bowl ad , some people were upset . These outraged Americans claimed that the folks at Coca-Cola had been too inclusive about which languages should be spoken in the U.S. Apparently some other people thought that the commercial wasn’t inclusive enough.





A new video called “Rejected Coke Languages” remixes the ad that the Super Bowl crowd saw, dubbing in more foreign dialects than the haters could possibly handle. Created by comedy miscreants Garlic Jackson, the video starts with every child’s favorite secret language, Pig Latin, followed by some nerdcore fictional tongues, like Game of Thrones‘ Dothraki and the Klingon lingo from Star Trek. Finally, there are some nonverbal forms of communication, just for good measure. No word yet on Rush Limbaugh’s formal response.