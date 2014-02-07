6 Google Tricks For Improving Your Searching Savvy

There’s so much information on the Internet that even government cyberspies need a hand in rooting out juicy data.

In the Untangling the Web: A Guide to Internet Research, readers are walked through how to find confidential South African spreadsheets and password-rich Russian documents. It’s like Google for Dummies, but for spies!

Which is great, but what if we non-NSA search-scourers want to get better at finding Internet gold? Here’s how.

If you’re trying to sort through a single site, let the search bar know by typing the word site with a colon followed by the site’s name.





This is particularly useful if you’re trying to sort through WebMD for health knowledge, TheKitchn for awesome recipes, or, ahem, Fast Company for a few productivity hints.

You don’t need to head to another dictionary. Google’s got you. Just type “define” followed by a colon and the word you want to look up.

The meaning of life

Use filetype:[jpg, pdf, or other extension] to nab different forms of knowledge, such as professional presentations with “ppt,” academic papers with “pdf,” and lolcats with “jpg.”