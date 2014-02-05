Google Is Looking For The Next Breakthrough Digital Artist For Major New “DevArt” Exhibit

Fancy having your digital artwork exhibited in front of millions? Google is on the hunt for an undiscovered talent to be part of a major exhibition of digital art at the Barbican in London this summer.

Google’s exhibition, called “DevArt,” will feature digital installations by three renowned interactive artists and one as-yet-undiscovered artist.

The Google digital art showcase will sit within the Barbican’s Digital Revolution exhibition–touted as the biggest exploration of digital creativity ever to be staged in the U.K. The three acclaimed interactive artists whose work will feature are Karsten Schmidt, Zach Lieberman, and the duo Varvara Guljajeva and Mar Carnet.

Following the launch in London in July, Google’s DevArt exhibition will tour galleries around the world. To be considered for the open slot in the exhibition, anyone can submit a project via the dedicated DevArt site. As hopefuls enter their work, visitors to the site can follow the progress of the projects, from initial idea to final submission.

The winner will be chosen by a panel made up of the three DevArt digital artists and Google executives including Steve Vranakis, the executive creative director at Google Creative Lab in London. The winning artist will be announced in April.

One of the works on display at the exhibition, Wishing Wall by Varvara Guljajeva and Mar Carnet, invites visitors to whisper their innermost wishes into an interactive wall. The spoken words are then transformed into virtual butterflies, which interact with the visitors.

DevArt aims to highlight the Google Developers Program and, according to Google, showcase what developers can do in a creative way. Vranakis says, “We see coders as the new creatives…Traditional artists are taking up technology, but we’re also seeing developers and engineers taking up creativity. It’s important for people to realize that art has evolved. Saying that a coder is not creative is an antiquated notion.”