Apple Reportedly Hires Sleep Expert For iWatch Team

Apple appears to be beefing up its iWatch team with some notable hires who could provide some interesting tea leaves into the wearable device’s future.

9to5 Mac reports that Apple has hired Roy J.E.M. Raymann, a sleep researcher based in the Netherlands, away from Philips Research. Per the report, Raymann is “an expert on sleep research with extensive experience in wearables, sensors, and non-pharmacological methods of improving sleep quality.”

Using tracking sensors to monitor health is widely held to be one of the key differentiators separating the next generation of wearable tech from smartphones. Some experts see a sensor-laden iWatch triggering a veritable gold rush of fitness apps, tracking everything from steps taken to your average heartbeat to your mood.

It’s a fascinating hire. And it isn’t exactly a secret that many folks have a hard time getting shut-eye at night. Research has shown that nearly half of Americans are sleep-deprived, which can wreak all sorts of havoc on your physiology. As it stands, wearables like the Fitbit One can already track tiny movements and vibrations throughout the night to help calculate sleep efficiency. And now Apple wants in on your dreams, too.