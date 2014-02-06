To Sell Products That Help The World, Convince Consumers That They’re Helping Themselves

If you are one of the many retailers that believes being a good corporate citizen will help you sell more products, then we have a little secret to share with you. Despite what the numerous surveys will tell you about consumers rewarding companies for being good corporate citizens, the truth is not nearly as simple or as obvious as they suggest.

Because what people say and do is often very different, especially when it comes to social causes. Consumers’ desire for a certain type of brand, or color, or fit drives much more of their purchasing habits than whether or not the company gives back to community. So if you are interested in selling more products using cause as a driver, then it’s time to get real and appeal much more to consumers’ self-interest than to their desire to do good. Disingenuous? Unethical? Just plain wrong you say? Read on.

We do not do as we say

The anthropologist Margaret Mead famously noted that “what people say, what people do, and what they say they do are entirely different things.” So believing at face value that consumers will support your companies’ products and services simply because you are a generous corporate citizen is not true. This may seem counter intuitive to Cone Communications’ recent Holiday Trend Survey that states that 71% of Americans would purchase a product that supports a cause over one that does not; or Edelman’s Good Purpose Survey that tells you that 76% of global consumers will buy products or services from companies that support a good cause; or Havas Media’s Meaningful Brands Survey that says 71% of consumers want companies involved in solving social problems. And it’s not that people don’t believe this to be true, because on the surface, without having to deal with trade offs tied to price, quality or preference, it is true.

It’s time to get over the charity hangover.

But consider this. If these survey results are accurate, why is it that peoples’ stated concern for the environment does not translate to individuals buying cleaner cars? And why does our widespread support for fair trade products not translate into meaningful fair trade sales (accounts for little more than 0.01% of global trade.)? And why wasn’t the red iPod that contributed to the Global AIDS Fund the top selling product from Apple? Because our desire to do good and our willingness to act on it are not completely aligned.

So if you are truly motivated to sell product and do good, it’s time to appeal to consumers’ self-interest. It’s time to get over the charity hangover that says giving must be pure and embrace the fact that self-interest can and must drive pro social consumer behavior. Here are three ways this can be achieved:

1: Direct Personal Benefit

Don’t be shy. Don’t feel guilty. Offering consumers something directly beneficial for purchasing a product with a social good attached is perfectly all right. In fact, if you are creating social impact, benefiting your consumer beyond the feel good is a scalable way to accomplish this. So embrace the marketing tradition of discounts, free products, exclusive offers, and loyalty points as a thank you for engaging in your cause marketing promotion because they are more likely to take part if there is something in it for them.

AARP is a case in point. Yes, they advocate for seniors’ rights and interests, but the reason people sign on as members has more to do with the benefits they offer. As Peter Murray concludes in a recent Stanford Social Innovation Review article, the success of AARP lies in building membership, making money and swaying public policy via access to discounts, insurance, travel advice, financial services and free subscriptions to the magazine.