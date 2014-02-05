How To Keep Museums Alive In The Age Of Minecraft

If you’ve ever found museum to be a snore, then you’ll be glad to hear that at least one–the Tate Britain in London–is adding robots, animation, and Minecraft to their repertoire.

It’s part of a brand new competition that better marries the in-person feeling of museum-wandering with the immersion of digital. Called the IK Prize, it pits four groups of digital artists against one another in a contest to change the way you interact with museums.

“We wanted to bring some of the best minds in the digital realm to the table–people who raise the game,” says Jane Burton, Tate Creative Director. “They’ll recognize a truly original idea.” For example, instead of just looking at a spooky painting of Victorian England’s streets, why not actually enter the painting, walk down its alleys, and poke into its pubs–all on your tablet, while sitting on your couch in sweatpants?

That 3-D jaunt, fueled by the popular video game Minecraft, is one of four potential exhibits that the Tate Britain could showcase this August. The Tate seeks to bridge new media and the fine arts–a challenge that museums across the world face as they strive to boost audience numbers.

Digital artist Adam Clarke is behind that Minecraft tour, and he’s competing against three other finalists for the Tate’s £70,000 prize. Those projects: web-streaming robots roaming the museum’s halls at night, an interactive animated film in which visitors explore Tate as a curious child would, and a social media initiative that makes tweeting historical details about still-life paintings as commonplace as snapping selfies on the beach. The victor nabs a £60,000 production budget to showcase their work at Tate Britain, plus an additional £10,000 prize. The contest names its first winner on February 6.

In Clarke’s TateCraft proposal, visitors will actually enter a video game-like realm where they explore a 3-D-rendered version of a classic artwork. Viewers can “enter” a painting, for example, and solve puzzles, open doors, turn corners, hear sounds. (Minecraft is the best-selling survival video game that lets players, among other things, build huge universes using blocks). Clarke’s Carroll-esque portals would be readily downloadable Minecraft maps, bringing the Tate straight into museum-goers’ homes. He hopes to spark art appreciation among kids, as well as viewers who aren’t particularly deft in art. His goal jibes with the IK Prize’s: to gin up new Tate audiences, online and in-person, by offering fresh and surprising ways of experiencing art.

A pantheon of six tech luminaries will cast their votes to name the first-ever champion. Panelists include Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and Tom Uglow, creative director from Google Creative Lab. Acting as the seventh and potentially tie-breaking juror is the general public, who voted up until last month.