The Most Creative People In Business 1000 San Francisco Party Pics

To celebrate the launch of the Most Creative People in Business 1000, Fast Company toasted honorees in San Francisco on Feb. 4.

Members of the MCP 1000 community–an influential, diverse group of modern Renaissance men and women across the economy and around the globe–and other guests gathered at Pinterest’s San Francisco offices for a cocktail party featuring an original performance created for the event by Taylor McFerrin.

Before the launch party, a host committee participated in a private roundtable discussion on creativity in business. MCP 1000 host committee members in San Francisco included Pinterest CEO Ben Silberman, Pinterest cofounder Evan Sharp, KCPB’s Bing Gordon, Cisco CTO Padmasree Warrior, Box CEO Aaron Levie, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, Kevin Rose of Google Ventures, talent manager Scooter Braun, Fuck Cancer founder Yael Cohel, Nasty Gal founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso, and Stanford professor Jennifer Aaker.





