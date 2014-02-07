What The Beatles Inadvertently Taught Us About Business

Fifty years ago today, on February 7, 1964, the Beatles made their first famous appearance in America. To commemorate the historic event, experts and fans alike are examining their many contributions to music, art, fashion, design, and the cultural landscape.

But hidden in their well-documented history is also invaluable business lessons. Even though their actions are now a half a century old, today’s business leader could learn from The Beatles’ tour-de-force in building creative environments, alternative market strategies and teamwork cultures.

Are there any better words to describe the out-of-the-box approach the Beatles took recorded music? After playing it straight and gaining tremendous popularity through their first two years of recorded pop material, the band took to questioning everything they did.

Beginning with the Rubber Soul album in late 1965, the Beatles started ignoring the rules of the recording industry by introducing techniques and sounds that included planned feedback, backwards guitar, heavy echo, vary-speed recordings and alternative instruments.

Suddenly, “just a nice tune with a good beat” would not be the criteria for a top-10 chart hit. The mother of invention was awakened by all the new demands put upon the engineering staff at London’s Abbey Road Studio. The knock-on effects would produce an array of technical inventions (Artificial Double Tracking (ADT), STEED tape loop signal delay) that were the forefather to the recording methods used in today’s digital world.

The Beatles turned the music business upside down by creating the double-sided single. In the days when the 45 record was the format for product, the band set a strategy to put out a B-side song that could rival the lead A-side song. Using this strategy, they produced phenomenal combinations like: “I Want to Hold Your Hand” backed with “I Saw Her Standing There,” “Eleanor Rigby” with “Yellow Submarine,” and “Hey Jude” backed with “Revolution.”

These records were seen by their fans as offering two great songs for price of one, solidly cementing their customer loyalty. Further, the Beatles strategically self-set targets as to the numbers of singles per year that would not appear on an album, assuring that they always had something fresh on the radio airwaves in-between their album releases, thus shutting-out the competition for chart-space. Of course, other artists of the era could have attempted to compete on this level, but there were not many that could match the song output (quantity and quality) of the Lennon-McCartney-Harrison song factory.