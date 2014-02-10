How Bloomberg Uses Data To Tackle The Toughest Problems

Like its namesake, Bloomberg Philanthropies relies on the strategic use of data to guide its work. Here, in five steps, is how global numbers drive the foundation’s local efforts.

By focusing on tobacco control, they can address 60% of the list

Bloomberg data wonks have simplified the top 10 global causes of death:

Ischemic heart disease Stroke Lower respiratory infections Chronic lower respiratory diseases Diarrheal diseases HIV/AIDS Lung cancers Tuberculosis Road-traffic crashes Hypertensive heart disease

More than 2.3 billion people (a third of the world’s population) in 92 countries are ­exposed to at least one proven antitobacco program. To efficiently fill the gap, Bloomberg ­selected 15 countries that combined contain two-thirds of the world’s smokers.

Philippines 2% Poland 1% Pakistan 2% Brazil 2% India 11% Thailand 1% Indonesia 5% Mexico 1% Vietnam 1% Russia 4% Bangladesh 2% Turkey 2% Ukraine 1% Egypt 1% China 28%

Studies have long showed that gross, graphic antitobacco TV ads lower smoking in high-income countries. But in January 2013, new research found that they also work in low- and middle-income countries:

Message Acceptance: (1) 91% Graphic Ads; (2) 85.5% Smoke Testimonials

In Bangladesh, tobacco-related illness and death cost $653 million (in U.S. dollars) annually. Bloomberg funded a four-week campaign showing lungs as a corroded sponge.





Results, after four weeks:

(1) 70% of smokers recalled seeing the ads; (2) 40% of smokers attempted to quit

Graphic ads work, but Bloomberg doesn’t declare victory yet. It explores how to deploy other methods ­as well, such as: