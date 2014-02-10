How Bloomberg Uses Data To Tackle The Toughest Problems

Like its namesake, Bloomberg Philanthropies relies on the strategic use of data to guide its work. Here, in five steps, is how global numbers drive the foundation’s local efforts.
1. Rank the priorities
Bloomberg data wonks have simplified the top 10 global causes of death:
- Ischemic heart disease
- Stroke
- Lower respiratory infections
- Chronic lower respiratory diseases
- Diarrheal diseases
- HIV/AIDS
- Lung cancers
- Tuberculosis
- Road-traffic crashes
- Hypertensive heart disease
2. Target the most people
More than 2.3 billion people (a third of the world’s population) in 92 countries are exposed to at least one proven antitobacco program. To efficiently fill the gap, Bloomberg selected 15 countries that combined contain two-thirds of the world’s smokers.
- Philippines 2%
- Poland 1%
- Pakistan 2%
- Brazil 2%
- India 11%
- Thailand 1%
- Indonesia 5%
- Mexico 1%
- Vietnam 1%
- Russia 4%
- Bangladesh 2%
- Turkey 2%
- Ukraine 1%
- Egypt 1%
- China 28%
Study what works for every audience
Studies have long showed that gross, graphic antitobacco TV ads lower smoking in high-income countries. But in January 2013, new research found that they also work in low- and middle-income countries:
Test
In Bangladesh, tobacco-related illness and death cost $653 million (in U.S. dollars) annually. Bloomberg funded a four-week campaign showing lungs as a corroded sponge.
Results, after four weeks:
Follow through
Graphic ads work, but Bloomberg doesn’t declare victory yet. It explores how to deploy other methods as well, such as:
