How Google’s Robots Can Learn Like Humans

Our freshly minted No. 1 Most Innovative Company of 2014 has, of course, an ongoing interest in robotics. That interest ticked up yet again recently when word emerged that it had been working with Foxconn, the Chinese manufacturing company long synonymous with Apple, to make Foxconn’s assembly lines “smarter.” How it might intend to do that, though, points to its most critical acquisition a few weeks ago, with Google’s $400 million purchase of a little-known artificial intelligence firm from the U.K. It is called DeepMind.

One of DeepMind’s cofounders, Demis Hassabis, possesses an impressive resume packed with prestigious titles, including software developer, neuroscientist, and teenage chess prodigy among the bullet points. But as the Economist suggested, one of Hassabis’s better-known contributions to society might be a video game; a niche but adored 2006 simulator called Evil Genius, in which you play as a malevolent mastermind hell-bent on world domination.

Indeed, Google appears to fortifying a fief within the robotics kingdom that–if it has its way–may allow it to do just that. Under Andy Rubin, who led the original Android project, Google has already acquired several futuristic startups over the last several months specializing in everything from industrial robot arms to spatial recognition software to sturdy AT-AT-like machines fit for the battlefield.

That presents a suddenly very sweet pot for Foxconn. And it also leaves us with some very interesting breadcrumbs into Google’s plans for the future, most of which hinge on the very technology DeepMind brings to the table: machine learning. (Google declined to comment for this article.)

So, what is machine learning, exactly? Stanford University computer science professor Andrew Ng defines it as “the science of getting computers to act without being explicitly programmed.” In fundamental terms, machine learning is a branch of artificial intelligence that is meant to replicate the way humans take in information from their environment to make better-informed choices for the future. Much of it is unconscious: If a kettle is scalding hot, for example, we recognize that touching it would not be a good idea.