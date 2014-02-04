This New Elder Scrolls Trailer Will Get You Ready For Battle

Bethesda Softworks have been on a pretty hot roll with this whole Elder Scrolls thing. Even if you’ve never heard of the world of Nirn or traveled the nine provinces of Tamriel, if you know or live in close proximity to a gamer, chances are you have heard the names of award-winning franchise hits like Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim, howled in frenzied excitement or whispered in quiet reverence.





The newest franchise installment is a massively multiplayer online game simply titled Elder Scrolls Online, and is set to launch on April 4th for PC/Macs and June 4th for Xbox One and PS4. Last year, almost 16 months before the launch, Bethesda and agency AKQA released a cinematic trailer called “The Alliances” to kick-off beta sign-ups for the game. Now, to announce the opening of pre-orders comes the next teaser “The Arrival.”

Packed with fantastical action, the new trailer picks up right where Alliances left off, with three forces locked in conflict over a gateway keep on the edge of the Imperial City. A new, deadly force makes itself known and the heroes put their personal battle aside to take on the new threat of Molag Bal’s Daedric army.





Now, if you didn’t get any of that, it’s still well worth checking out for the giant multi-mouthed beast sporting attack monkeys chained to its back.