Why Is Apple Building Mood Sensors?

Marketing has always been about playing the heartstrings, but don’t think Apple’s new patent on mood-sensing technology is going to revolutionize the field, says mood-tracking technology researcher Whitney Erin Boesel.

“[This technology] is usually based on assumptions that may or may not be true to the individual,” Boesel says. “Was I really interested in that article or did I spend so much time reading it because I was bored out of my mind?”

Rumored to be part of the forthcoming iWatch, Apple’s patent doesn’t include much context for usage. But it is most likely an attempt at controlling the timing of out-and-about push advertisements, like getting delivered a coupon for a latte when you stroll past your local coffee shop. The filing reads that Apple will include “deliver content that is selected, at least in part, based on the inferred mood.”

But what does a computer know about moods, exactly?

That depends on who you ask. Microsoft researchers have been exploring mood-sensing dresses designed to flap at certain stages of emotion. The company also tried isolating stress, not just affect, with a stress-sensing bra.

But perhaps tracking the most mood is emotion-sensing company–yes, it’s a thing–Affectiva, which recently made a multi-million-dollar deal to standardize mood sensing for Fortune 500 companies’ marketing plans such as Coca-Cola. The company’s software, Affdex, uses facial recognition software to evaluate data of viewers for TV and online programming. But before that, the company tried a wristband, which they hoped would measure skin conductance from the user’s mood, but researchers ended up shelving it.

A huge challenge with mood-based marketing is that the majority target negative moods, which Boesel says can be dangerous to humans who already have sensitive emotions. “In order to capitalize and motivate people to buy you have to trigger something and usually that doesn’t happen in the state of contentment,” she says. “Feelings are very social as we compare our moods to various standards and we do a lot of work on them in our heads.”