Twitter’s First Quarterly Earnings Report: 3 Things To Watch

The company’s current trading price is significantly higher than its IPO price, but Wall Street analysts that follow the company have been split on the question of whether investors should buy or sell its shares. “It goes up because it goes up,” says Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research Group who has recommended Twitter investors sell. “People are anticipating what other people will do.”

Twitter’s earnings report is unlikely to deliver any startling revelations about whether the company justifies its valuation (which is based on future performance). But for those of us following along at home, here are the questions that analysts will have on their minds as they dig into the information.

Many analysts see Twitter’s ad revenue as the most important line in its earnings report (it is a report, after all, about earnings). “Anything else that they do is only gravy from a revenue perspective or a new product development perspective,” Wieser says.

Twitter has been experimenting with new types of ads–for instance, ads that run simultaneously with television ads or target users geographically. Meanwhile, it has hustled to get small businesses, rather than just brands, involved in Twitter advertising.

In order to experiment with more types of ads, Nate Elliott, an analyst with Forrester, argues Twitter needs to have a strong ad revenue base in place that may or may not turn out to be Promoted Tweets. “Twitter’s challenge right now is that it hasn’t found that basic marketing opportunity that allows it to just print money in a way that Facebook or Google has,” he says. “I think Twitter is still looking to find out whether Promoted Tweets can be that kind of basic power house, whether that is the ad unit that can allow it to form a strong foundation and start looking for other creative ways to offer marketers value.”

Advertising businesses need advertisers, but they also need users to whom those advertisers can advertise. To what degree changes in user numbers matter for Twitter, however, is somewhat debatable.