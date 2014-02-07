See How Climate Change Is Warming Things Up Where You Live

Climate change is a global phenomenon. But what many people really want to know is how it’s affecting them–their backyard, their town, their city. These interactive maps, which show how places have warmed in the last century, can give you an idea. The maps let you type in any location to get a specific picture. Orange indicates greatest change, followed by yellow, and so on.

The tool, developed by the New Scientist using data from the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, was first published last year, but was recently updated with numbers for 2013. The colors show change from the average temperature (in centigrade) between in 20-year increments from 1894 to the present day.





NS explains:

The graphs and maps all show changes relative to average temperatures for the three decades from 1951 to 1980, the earliest period for which there was sufficiently good coverage for comparison. This gives a consistent view of climate change across the globe. To put these numbers in context, the NASA team estimates that the global average temperature for the 1951-1980 baseline period was about 14 °C.

Some of the biggest changes seem to be in northern Canada and Greenland. But have a play to see for yourself. For a similar, though interactive, rendering of the same data, watch the animation here.