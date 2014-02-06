3 Ways To Be An Effective Self-Leader

It’s hard to lead others if you don’t know how to lead yourself. This applies not only in business but also in your personal life.

I had to re-examine the concepts of self-leadership recently when I spent a year improving my health with the help of my good friend, fitness expert Tim Kearin. Even though he worked with me every step of the way, I had to be a good self-leader when no one else was around. Here’s what I learned about how to be an effective self-leader.

Many of us hold tight to past beliefs that may be subliminally interfering with our achieving a goal. For example, I used to tell people “I wish I were better organized.” Then one day a good friend of mine said, “That’s the most ridiculous comment I’ve ever heard. You’re the most organized person I know–when you want to do something.”

Thinking of myself as unorganized was an assumed constraint that had thwarted my ability to fully succeed in that area.

Self-leaders look closely at long-held beliefs about themselves and dump the ones that are hindering goal achievement.

Everyone uses different types of power in their lives and work. To be an effective self-leader, you need to know the nature of your unique strengths–your points of power. Position power, the type that may come to mind first, is only one kind of power base.

For example, if you are good at communicating and motivating people, you have personal power. If people like to be around you and be associated with you, you have relationship power. If you have specific expertise or skills in a particular area, you have knowledge power. And if you’re the “go-to” person in the office or at home who knows how to really get things done, you have task power.