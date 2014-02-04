FiftyThree Files Trademark Application For The Term “Paper”

Yesterday, we caught wind that FiftyThree, the award-winning company behind a lovely drawing app called Paper, had publicly called on Facebook to change the confusing name of its equally lovely new storytelling app, also called Paper.

“Paper is synonymous with our app. The number one search result is for our app,” FiftyThree CEO Georg Petschnigg told Fast Company in a phone conversation. “For us it’s about supporting peoples’ creativity and allowing people to tell their story.”

FiftyThree already owns the trademark to “Paper by FiftyThree,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. But today we learned the company has filed for the term “Paper” itself. As first spotted by TechCrunch, application #86180291 shows that the term “paper” was filed for on Jan. 30, 2014, the same day Facebook revealed its new app. The application owner, according to the document, is FiftyThree, Inc.

In all likelihood, we’re nowhere near a tidy resolution. As the USPTO notes on its website: “The total time for an application to be processed may be anywhere from almost a year to several years, depending on the basis for filing and the legal issues that may arise in the examination of the application.”