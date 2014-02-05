The Future Of Wearable Tech: Getting Nerds Laid

What, pray tell, is the future of wearable technology? Will it rest with the business world ? Does it require a fashion upgrade ? Or will the future of wearable devices hinge upon getting nerds laid?

That seems to be the look of things to judge by some recent inventions. From modern day chastity belts to steamy Google Glass sex, wearables are trying to get intimate with us in ways that run the gamut from playful to creepy. But, you know, mostly creepy.

Ravijour’s “True Love Tester” is pretty much the hallmark of the current state of sexy wearable tech: Awkward, pretty useless, and sprinkled with hints of misogyny. “A revolutionary bra that knows how women truly feel,” the company advertises. A sensor within the bra detects the wearer’s heart rate, and a Bluetooth app calculates how the rate changes over time to find your “True Love Rate.” Hit the magic number, and the bra pops open, allowing Your One True Love XOXO to have at your chest with wanton abandon. I guess if you want to get it on with someone less than perfect, the bra will have to stay on. (Just kidding, “Women always seek true love,” according to the promotional video.) What happens if you want to go to bed alone? Guess you’ll be sleeping trapped in the confines of a wire-laden bra until Prince Charming comes to save you.

Heat sensors embedded in the Intimacy Black dress react to nearby bodies. When someone approaches the wearer, the already-skimpy dress turns completely transparent. Awesome for an exhibitionist, not so useful for anyone who wants to have control over who she flashes.





Last summer, software developer Infinity AR released an ad that aimed to showcase how awesome augmented reality software on wearables like Google Glass could be. It could even help you date! In the worst way possible. Sure, a Google Glass app could pull up oodles of information about a possible conquest when you first meet her, allowing you to rapidly mine her data for the quickest way into her pants. Pick up artists go high-tech. Yep, that would make the world a better place.