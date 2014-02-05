In this New McDonald’s Campaign Even England’s Snootiest Have Big Macs On The Brain

Who knew that the British were as big suckers for McDonald’s as all us uncouth Americans? A pair of new commercials for the Big Mac by Leo Burnett London, demonstrate just how hard it is to focus on one’s buttoned up British life, when you’ve got cheese, patties, and gherkins (it’s England people!) on the brain.





Hence, we have a barrister who substitutes every detail of his case with a burger ingredient and a high-end real-estate agent who gushes about the marble countertops, hand-polished by Italian gherkins and a wine cellar with room for “thousands of gherkins.” The campaign’s tagline is “Big Mac. See one. Want one.” Though it might just give you a craving for pickles.