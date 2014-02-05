How A Company That Trains Elite Athletes Could Help You Reach Peak Office Performance

When the Seahawks and Broncos faced off in the Super Bowl on Sunday, a handful of players on both teams had at least one thing it common: they had trained at the elite workout facilities of a company called Athletes Performance.

Fast Company named Athletes’ Performance as one of our Most Innovative Companies of 2011 for its high-tech and scientific training regimens for pro athletes, ranging from prepping college football recruits for the NFL’s annual week-long recruiting bootcamp to helping Olympians who will appear in Sochi this month reach their peak performance. The firm also works on military bases with elite troops like Navy SEALs.





Now after a recent rebranding to the name Exos, the “human performance company” is aiming more and more to apply the lessons it’s learned working with the peak specimens of our species to an entirely different world that tends to be far from its physical prime: Improving the health, wellness, and productivity of corporate workers.

Corporate wellness programs are growing in popularity as companies seek to both reduce health care costs and squeeze higher productivity from employees. But such programs can be a minefield for businesses to navigate. It’s not easy to keep employees participating and, while promises from providers in this market are high, results can be mixed.

“It’s a heavily polluted industry,” says Exos CEO Dan Burns. “A lot of programs have put out solutions that have not lived up to their promises. There’s a lot of skepticism out there.”





Exos, based in Phoenix Tempe , Arizona, aims to do it differently based by focusing on prevention and outcomes rather than disease management. Working with customers such as Intel, Google and Walgreens for the last few years, the company thinks it has evidence that its approach works. “What athletes need as a human system is not different than the general population,” Burns says.

When Exos works with athletes, the company goes through a process of evaluating each player’s needs and developing a personalized plan that includes elements of nutrition, movement, mindset, and recovery. It uses technology to help develop and track these personalized plans, such as wearable sensors in practice jerseys, and employs behavioral scientists to boost motivation and focus. For the military, which pours money into training its elite forces, Exos claims to have reduced injuries by 70%.