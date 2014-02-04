Teaching Surgery With Google Glass–Will This Actually Work?

Most medical students learn by observing experienced surgeons, but operating theaters are small and confined. Now an app for Google Glass called Surgery Academy wants to let surgeons stream a heads-up view of their process to students anywhere in the world.

Surgery Academy is the brainchild of an Italian iOS developer named Armando Iandolo and his cofounder, former medical student Andrea Madrigali. “We combine the useful with the extremely useful,” says Iandolo.

Surgery Academy is currently running an Indiegogo campaign to raise the rather low sum of $6,000. “Clearly, six thousand dollars is peanuts,” says Iandolo. “We mainly want to understand how many supporters the project can gather around.”

But will it actually work? Can you really train doctors virtually, like you train astronauts or airplane pilots? To find out, I asked the doctor/coders from Modernizing Medicine for their opinion of Surgery Academy’s concept.

“This is a reasonable ancillary educational opportunity for medical students to be used as a supplement to surgical rotations,” says rheumatologist Elana M. Oberstein. “In reality, nothing replaces real-life exposure in an operating room.”

Her colleague and otolaryngologist David Lehman agrees. “There is value in having the ability to view an operation remotely to have an idea of what a specific operation entails or to gain a different perspective on how other surgeons may perform operations differently. However, merely viewing an operation without physically being in the operative field–touching and manipulating the tissue, and being present as a surgeon responds to the multitude of variables that arise with each unique case and patient–can in no way substitute for hands-on experience, particularly for a medical student or a resident learning a new procedure.”

The goal of the project, says Iandolo, is to provide not just a video feed to students, but also real-time information on the patient’s vital signs and health records. It will eventually also include a MOOC for teaching surgery to medical students using the technology.