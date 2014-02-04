Domino’s Wants You To Know That Pizza Makers Are People Too

There’s a stigma attached to the making of Domino’s pizzas. It was there even before the YouTube gross-out situation , but that certainly didn’t help much. Maybe it’s the hat and uniform or perhaps it’s the speed of the production process, but the company says its had a tough time convincing people that its handmade pan pizzas are actually handmade. A new “Handmade by Domino’s” campaign by agency Crispin Porter+Bogusky is an effort to remedy this situation, shining a spotlight on the people behind the pizzas.





“Most people view Domino’s pizza makers as apathetic teenagers mindlessly cranking out pizzas fast as they can till their next cell phone break,” says VP/creative director Andrew Lincoln. “The most impactful way to change that perception is to show real pizza makers putting their soul, passion and pride into hand crafting something other than just pizza. So instead of just saying we aren’t mindless pizza makers, we wanted to prove it by having our real employees tell this story.”





In the spot and also an accompanying website, we meet employees like Diego the muralist, Crystal the water colorist, Chris the glassblower, Adam the carpenter, and Kimberly the sugar sculptor. “We wanted to show there was more to our pizza makers by showcasing them taking pride in what they love doing,” says Lincoln. “We got to tell a real story of how they put the same pride and passion from their hobby into, believe or not, making your handmade Domino’s Pan Pizza.”

Somewhere there’s a Subway Sandwich Artist seething with jealousy.