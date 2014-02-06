5 Ways To Bore Yourself–And Why That’s A Good Thing

Modern humans do not do well with boredom. If we’re waiting for an elevator, we’ve got our phones out to check email. Downtime at work becomes a chance to read blogs.

It feels productive, but such constant stimulus may also be short sighted. “I think there is some merit to being bored,” says Tsh Oxenreider, founder of The Art of Simple website, which promotes simple living, and author of the new memoir Notes from a Blue Bike.

Daydreaming is productive.

Consider what happens with kids on a rainy day. “When you actually don’t give kids an idea of something to do when they’re bored, they whine, but eventually they come up with something to do–something with a cardboard box.” Likewise, if you need great ideas in your line of work, boredom may be your friend. “There is some evidence that when you actually disengage your brain, that’s when the best ideas come.”

So how do you simplify your life, and create little pockets of boredom, so those ideas have space to grow? Here are Oxenreider’s suggestions.

Stick with me here. The world is full of things you could be doing with your time. Part of creating space in your life is knowing what belongs in your life and what doesn’t. Oxenreider says that knowing what you want your life to look like means “you can say no to things that don’t really foster the mission statement.” These things are just schedule clutter–and not worth the hours and fuss they take.