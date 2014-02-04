Microsoft Names Satya Nadella As Next CEO

As was widely predicted , Microsoft has named Satya Nadella as CEO, making the 46-year-old just the third chief in company history. The Wall Street Journal reports that cofounder and chairman Bill Gates will assume a new role as a technology adviser.

“As Satya Nadella becomes the third CEO of Microsoft, he brings a relentless drive for innovation and a spirit of collaboration to his new role,” said the company in a statement. “He joined Microsoft 22 years ago because he saw how clearly Microsoft empowers people to do magical things and ultimately make the world a better place. Many companies, he says, ‘aspire to change the world. But very few have all the elements required: talent, resources and perseverance. Microsoft has proven that it has all three in abundance.'”

Previously Nadella ran Microsoft’s enterprise and cloud division, which played a key role in helping the company see record revenue last quarter. His selection could indicate a strategic shift in Microsoft away from software toward cloud services and computing hardware like the Surface.

“During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Microsoft than Satya Nadella,” said Gates in a statement. “Satya is a proven leader with hard-core engineering skills, business vision and the ability to bring people together.”

Former CEO Steve Ballmer, who announced that he was stepping down from his perch last August, offered his congratulations in this video. Nadella is a “proven leader,” said Ballmer, with a “remarkable opportunity to see opportunities in the marketplace… and then to understand how we can collaborate and execute against those here at Microsoft. I have absolutely no doubt that Microsoft is in good hands.”

