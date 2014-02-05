5 Questions to Gauge Your Startup’s Potential

Despite the obstacles of a prolonged down economy and a culture seemingly dominated by huge multinational corporations, startups driven by modern efficiency and an entrepreneurial spirit continue to accomplish unexpected, exciting, and innovative feats.

Will yours be one of them? Ask yourself the following questions to find out.

Silicon Valley is still one of the best places in the country for startups. This kin of entrepreneurial ecosystems (and others in places like New York and Boston) provide access to venture capital and local investors, and proximity to deep pools of prospective talent. However, startups compelled to stray from the beaten path are finding a growing number of up-and-coming alternative locations developing across the country.

What many new startups are looking for in 2014 is the best of both worlds: a location that replicates the rich culture, networking opportunities, and structured support of Silicon Valley, with affordability that gives businesses the breathing room they need to get off the ground. The decision comes down to what your venture requires most to succeed.

Back in 2008, Eric Ries published his thoughts on the importance of having a “lean startup,” setting in motion a movement that continues to revolutionize the way the world does business. The general idea was to increase capital efficiency by using free and open-source software platforms, reduce waste through the development of creative and agile methodologies, and cut time in producing sustainable revenue streams through “ferocious customer-centric rapid iteration.”

In the past few years, the philosophy has become a driving factor behind many flourishing startups, providing a promising path for entrepreneurs willing to chase innovation while minimizing financial risk. It is important for any new business venture to be familiar with the lean startup methodology and its ongoing evolution, not so much for a definitive blueprint, but for ways to maximize productivity, accelerate product and market development, and allow you to pounce on opportunity quickly.

Nearly one in four people worldwide use social media. On the personal and professional level, social media provides an avenue to build diverse connections through networking, marketing content, and simply taking part in the conversation. This helps you identify talented collaborators, access the insight and support of industry voices, and capture the attention of potential consumers and investors.