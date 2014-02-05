8 Ways To Unlock Your Inner Creativity

In a world where only 25% of people think they’re living up to their creative potential, the big question is: How do you unlock your inner creativity?

Last week I had the pleasure of catching up with photographer and creative entrepreneur Nick Onken who’s built a career capturing everyone from Nike to Justin Bieber to Condé Nast Traveler to nonprofit organization Pencils of Promise.

“We as humans were born to create,” Onken said. “Creativity feeds the soul. How I feed mine is through inspiring conversations with successful and inspiring people. It leads to new ideas and breakthroughs.”

With that in mind, and as part of inspiring others to tap into their creative potential and learn what it takes to create success, Onken recently launched a podcast. Here he gets into the minds and hearts of successful creative leaders like music mogul Scooter Braun, celebrity photographer Jeremy Cowart, eyewear designers Coco and Breezy, TV personality Quddus Phillippe, former pro-athlete turned lifestyle entrepreneur Lewis Howes, and singer and songwriter Tori Kelly.

Here are some of the biggest insights that have supported his creative path, and may inspire you to unlock your creativity too:

“If you want to inspire the world, first inspire yourself,” Scooter Braun said. Learn the habits and rituals that fill your well and enable you to show up as your best.

“You’re only growing when you’re playing out of your comfort zone,” Nick said. “To close the gap between where you are and what you envision requires discomfort.”