A Guide To Finding Security Holes For Fun And Profit

Paying developers to find bugs is all the rage these days. GitHub just announced a bug bounty program offering ethical hackers $5,000 rewards for discovering vulnerabilities in its platform. This comes just a week after Facebook paid out a $33,500 reward to a researcher who uncovered a security hole.

So how can fledging hackers reap these kinds of huge rewards?

“If you’re interested in getting involved in security as a field, bug bounty programs are a great way as a practical matter to demonstrate your mastery of the material,” says Neal Poole, a security researcher at Facebook. He would know. Before starting his current position, Poole claimed more than 20 bounties from Facebook, Google and other tech companies.

Now that Poole’s doing internal security audits at Facebook, he has the advantage of being able to access company source code to look for unusual programming styles or areas of code where special requirements force programmers to deviate from standard security practices.

But as an outside bug bounty participant, he got used to relying on “black box” analysis–having access only to the requests sent by the browser to the target server and the responses sent back.

“As an outside researcher, when you’re looking at Facebook, all you have to go on is the requests and responses you see,” says Poole.

To help with that analysis, he uses a free tool called Burp Proxy that sits between his browser and the rest of the Internet. It lets users replay and tweak requests from the browser to better understand how different parameters affect what the server sends back.