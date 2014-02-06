How To Rein In The Chaos Of Virtual Meetings

Oh how we love to hate meetings. Despite exhaustively chronicling the myriad ways we can have more productive meetings and actually reduce the time spent languishing in conference rooms the zeal to discuss the finer points of strategy continues unabated.

Recent findings from Blue Jeans Network, a cloud-based video conference company, indicate that we spend as much as half our days in meetings. Factor in a post-holiday urge to be productive and you’ve got the makings for meeting madness.

“It’s staggering,” says Stu Aaron, chief commercial officer at Blue Jeans Network. He says that 25% more meetings take place in February than any other month of the year, he says.

Though in-person meetings are preferred by most attendees, the recent spate of frigid temperatures and winter storms, global transit strikes, and cold and flu season, all conspire to make many of those meetings web-based video or conference calls. And that’s where things can go awry.

Audio-only conference calls fraught with faux pas and awkward pauses have been turned into the stuff of YouTube spoofs here and here

But there’s nothing funny about the fact that nearly three-quarters (71%) of people surveyed by Blue Jeans Network say that they lost a deal because they lacked face-to-face communications. Sixty percent of people on audio only conference calls admitted to checking social media and another 6% were dozing off when they should have been paying attention.

“It’s not the newest or the sleekest,” observes Aaron, “But eye contact and body language is most effective as a business tool.”