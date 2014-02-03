Google Now Arrives On Chrome Desktop





The service–which shows people useful information based on their habits, location, and previous interactions with Google’s products–was previously available only on mobile. Using Google Now, people might get notified of flight delays or heavy traffic. The service can also make suggestions, such as telling users to leave the office early so they can beat traffic and make it to a scheduled dinner. Google Now will roll out this week to the Chrome beta browser, giving users notifications on Macs, Windows, and Chromebooks.