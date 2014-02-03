Hey Facebook, There’s Already An App Called Paper, And It Wants Its Name Back

In a blog post this morning, the FiftyThree team said it was as shocked as anyone with Facebook’s name choice, and is now calling on the social network to consider changing it. “It came as a huge surprise,” Georg Petschnigg, cofounder and CEO of FiftyThree, told Fast Company in a phone conversation. “We woke up Thursday morning and learned that Facebook was calling their app Paper. We were just as confused as everyone else.”

Petschnigg, who says the company owns the trademark for “Paper by FiftyThree,” says his team has been in talks with Facebook since Thursday. So far, at least, Facebook appears reticent on its willingness to cooperate. “Paper is synonymous with our app. The number one search result is for our app,” Petschnigg told me. “For us it’s about supporting peoples’ creativity and allowing people to tell their story.”

It puts FiftyThree in an awkward position. “We’ve been friends with [Facebook]. Colleagues, former students of mine are on their design team,” he added. Facebook, to its credit, has apologized to FiftyThree for the confusion, and also for not alerting FiftyThree of its story-telling app sooner.

“What will Facebook’s story be?” Peschnigg asked on the company’s blog. “Will they be the corporate giant who bullies their developers? Or be agile, recognize a mistake, and fix it? Is it ‘Move fast and break things’ or ‘Move fast and make things?'”

Facebook declined to comment for this story, and its new app is now available in the App Store. “From our perspective, we remain hopeful and in discussions with Facebook,” Petschnigg said. “We just want to set the record straight.”