Miranda July Has A Foolproof Plan For Beating Distractions

If Miranda July is easily distracted and prone to procrastination, her body of work certainly doesn’t show it: She’s published three books, directed two movies, recorded two albums, and created a number of multimedia art installations in her less-than-forty years on this planet.





But just because a person is prolific doesn’t mean that she can’t relate to the trials of those who are inclined to spend their productive time diddling around, and July–in a three-minute short film she released on Vimeo (that uses footage from her 2011 feature film, The Future) entitled “A Handy Tip For The Easily Distracted”–has a foolproof plan for getting past such things.





The short is vintage July, full of quirky weirdness and a down-to-earth practicality. It stars the director herself alone in an apartment, as she assembles her technique for beating the obvious distractions (cell phones, computers, celebrity magazines, also apparently tweezers) in a way that’s both bizarrely convoluted and downright logical. At the very least, we’d hate to be a vintage dress around July’s apartment when she’s having a hard time getting started.