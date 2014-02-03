The Sheer Volume of Chimps In Cyriak’s New Video Will Drive You To Chimpsanity

Recurring themes in the work of British animator Cyriak Harris include insanity, infinity, and animals. Take an animal, have it do something crazy, and then multiply it to until it seems as if the world we know is gone and all that’s left are ecstatically dancing creatures. Cyriak’s latest continues the trend, and this time the animal in question is the chimpanzee.





It is impossible to describe Chimpnology without using the word “chimp” one thousand times, so please bear with me. Viewers are greeted by a chimp in a suit, dancing to what sounds like sped-up video game music. Soon, the scope expands to reveal that this chimp is being observed on a control panel monitor (that looks like a camera lens for some reason) by another chimp. Yet another chimp dressed up like a seaman is nearby, attempting to control an enormous mechanical steampunk chimp, which is soon revealed to be fueled by the paper that a group of chimps plinking away at typewriters churns out.

What’s that you say? You’re worried that the video doesn’t get way crazier than this? Worry not, for it does.





According to Cyriak’s YouTube page, all of the chimps featured here come from a short 1963 film called BflOggGX = STwWcfl x 2s4, so titled for what a chimp might write on a typewriter. The video is basically an infomercial for an old three-day seminar called the Calvin Workshop, which explained the filmmaking process to people who weren’t in the industry until it ended for good in 1975. Even if filmmaking is easy enough for a chimp, however, it’s doubtful that a million of them on a million MacBooks could ever cobble together anything as insane as Chimpnology.