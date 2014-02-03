The 5 Best Ads From Super Bowl XLVIII

While most marketers, rightly, look to build on the once-a-year mass audience opportunity afforded by the Super Bowl, fewer of them actually end up creating something that stands on its own as worthwhile content or warrants the extended play.

If you expect to stoke and sustain people’s interest, there has to be something more than “this is a thing that’s related to a Super Bowl spot, which is interesting in itself.” And that’s what most of this year’s Super Plus strategies added up to.

After Oreo’s much discussed “Dunk in the Dark” tweet last year, all eyes were on advertisers’ social channels (well, the eyes of people in marketing and the people who follow brands on Twitter, so not really ALL eyes) to see how they would respond to action on the field and on the social platform. Many agency and brand people spent their Super Bowl Sunday nights in “war rooms” around the country, ready to pounce on the conversational opportunities that presented themselves during the game.

But in the end, there was no big catalyzing moment in the game, and none in brands’ social feeds. There was a lot of inter-brand communication, and several cute efforts, like JC Penney’s mittens gag. The retailer started tweeting typo-ridden messages prompting some to respond with ridicule before Penney revealed the payoff: “Oops…Sorry for the typos. We were #TweetingWithMittens. Wasn’t it supposed to be colder? Enjoy the game! #GoTeamUSA”). The multi-tweet effort was a promo for the company’s Go Team USA Mittens.

It was an unexpected brand that perhaps captured the most buzz–Hillary Clinton, who went zing! with: “It’s so much more fun to watch FOX when it’s someone else being blitzed & sacked! #SuperBowl”

And Oreo itself zagged by tweeting the equivalent of “we were doing this before it was cool so we’re going to let you losers go nuts,” simply issuing the tweet: “Hey guys…enjoy the game tonight. We’re going dark. #OreoOut.”

When it came to the filmed messages, sweeping cinematics, patriotism, and FEELINGS ruled the night. Continuing the trend toward more emo ads, the Super Bowl provided plenty of opportunity for awkward social crying with commercials that opted for Human Moments rather than chuckles. Between Chevy’s World Cancer Day spot, a wordless slice of life featuring a couple driving to the tune of “Don’t Leave” by Ane Brue, Budweiser’s dual weepers, “Puppy Love” and “A Hero’s Welcome,” and Bob Dylan reminding us that “you can’t import, the heart and soul, of every man and woman working on the line,” while making a case for the US auto industry, we had a lot of soul searching to do in between Seattle touchdowns.