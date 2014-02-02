Rob Riggle and James Franco Are Ford’s Super Bowl Double Play

Ford wasn’t taking any chances in its Super Bowl ad exposure, going for the celebrity double play in Rob Riggle and james Franco to promote its Fusion model early in the game.





After Riggle steps out from a typical suburban scene to boast about the nearly-double fuel economy of an average vehicle and how the commercial was about to do something ever before done in the history of commercials. And if he means engaging in a 90-second one-upsmanship with Franco to sell a Ford, then he’s definitely right. Franco’s 60-seconds are a near mirror image of Riggle’s previous spot, with a few not-so minor adjustments–replacing a lap dog with a tiger, sport coat for a tux, a mansion for a nice house–with Riggle coming in at the end for a final grab at the spotlight.